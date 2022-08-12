Wade G W & Inc. Has $11.84 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 68,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 287,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,411,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.42. 1,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,050. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.36 and a 52 week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

