Wade G W & Inc. Has $23.79 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.0% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after buying an additional 403,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260,465 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,004,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,413,000 after purchasing an additional 370,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.46. 80,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

