Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 293 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $19,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.50. 176,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,606,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $274.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

