Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 5,289 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 653,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $13,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

MFC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.13. 173,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MFC. Desjardins cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

