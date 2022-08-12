Wade G W & Inc. Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 33,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $90.29. The company had a trading volume of 180,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.27. The company has a market capitalization of $177.40 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

