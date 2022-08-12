Wambolt & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,720,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $166.97 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.20 and its 200-day moving average is $173.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 90.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 255.14%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.