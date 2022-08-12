Wambolt & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BR. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

BR stock opened at $169.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.66.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

