Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 528 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 62,664.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 251,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,241,000 after acquiring an additional 250,657 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,368.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 105,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 98,520 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,699,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 653.2% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 34,561 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29,307 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $111.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.60. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $95.46 and a one year high of $127.90.

