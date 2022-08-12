Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 70 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 437.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,880.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VOOG opened at $251.23 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $208.10 and a 1-year high of $306.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.09.

