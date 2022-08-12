Wells Fargo & Company Increases UGI (NYSE:UGI) Price Target to $42.00

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised UGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

UGI stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97. UGI has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UGI by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 4.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

