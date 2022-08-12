Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Shares Down 31.1%

Shares of Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF – Get Rating) traded down 31.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 3,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Western Areas Stock Down 31.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59.

Western Areas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of June 20, 2022, Western Areas Limited was acquired by IGO Nickel Holdings Pty Ltd. Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

