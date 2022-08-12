Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Cut to $15.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WU. Wolfe Research cut Western Union from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.89.

Western Union Stock Performance

WU opened at $16.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Western Union has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 188,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

