Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 354.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 19,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.45.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $110.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $186.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.72.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.