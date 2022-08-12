Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Trading Up 3.8%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Rating) was up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Approximately 581,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 715,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).
Westminster Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £4.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.17.
About Westminster Group
Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.
