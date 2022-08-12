Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives $55.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.44.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,592,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,811,000 after acquiring an additional 783,194 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,057,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,603,000 after acquiring an additional 619,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,469,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,475,000 after acquiring an additional 303,774 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,899,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,280,000 after acquiring an additional 594,520 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,355,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,379,000 after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
