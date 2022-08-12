Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FREE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.30. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whole Earth Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,777,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after acquiring an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,110,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 120,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 21,696 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,643,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Whole Earth Brands

Separately, TheStreet raised Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

