WMS Partners LLC Acquires 799 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,385,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fortive by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,002 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Fortive by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,891 shares during the period. Covea Finance purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $58,488,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,191,000 after buying an additional 405,488 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

NYSE FTV traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.82. 5,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

