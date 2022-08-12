WMS Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,682,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,828,000 after buying an additional 467,626 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Chubb by 417.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 445,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,197,000 after purchasing an additional 358,997 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,036,013.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,891 shares of company stock worth $26,199,246. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,013. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $171.96 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.56 and a 200 day moving average of $202.21. The company has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.85.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

