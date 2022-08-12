WMS Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Robert J. Small bought 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Small bought 28,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 19,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.
A number of analysts have commented on TDG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.62.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
