WMS Partners LLC Buys Shares of 28,150 TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. grew its position in TELA Bio by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 72,239 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 449,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.
TELA Bio stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.26. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53.
In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,010,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Roberto Cuca acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,906. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,010,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 229,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
TELA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
