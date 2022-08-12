WMS Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 13,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 201.1% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 11,473 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 20.0% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $387,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $260.76. 2,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,526. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.23.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

