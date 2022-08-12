WMS Partners LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.91. 23,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,104. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.14. The stock has a market cap of $176.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

