WMS Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $13,654,000. Visa makes up about 1.9% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 21.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.37. The stock had a trading volume of 17,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,387. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $399.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.32 and its 200 day moving average is $210.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

