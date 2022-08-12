WMS Partners LLC Purchases 164 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,133,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.