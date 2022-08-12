WMS Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,421 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 14,400.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 97.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.49. 22,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,640. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $92.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,236 shares of company stock worth $4,360,291. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.