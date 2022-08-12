WMS Partners LLC Sells 10,234 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,234 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 84,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.40. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

