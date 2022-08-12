WMS Partners LLC Sells 455 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.38.

Shares of IDXX traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $397.33. The company had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.22. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $695.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

