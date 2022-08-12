Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.27–$0.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.46 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.53 EPS.

Workiva Price Performance

NYSE:WK traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,041. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.52. Workiva has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $173.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Workiva Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Workiva by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

