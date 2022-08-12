Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.27–$0.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.46 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.53 EPS.
NYSE:WK traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,041. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.52. Workiva has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $173.24.
A number of analysts have recently commented on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.25.
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
