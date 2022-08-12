W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

NYSE:WTI opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $880.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $9.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.22 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 102.77% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

