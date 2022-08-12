WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of WW International from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.33.

WW International Stock Up 7.3 %

WW opened at $6.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89. WW International has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $487.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.29 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WW International will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of WW International during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in WW International by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WW International by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

