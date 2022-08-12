Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Position Lessened by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of XEL opened at $74.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.99.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

