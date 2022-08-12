XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) PT Lowered to $5.00 at DA Davidson

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at DA Davidson from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of XOS in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOS opened at $2.00 on Friday. XOS has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46.

In related news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 377,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,568.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in XOS by 623.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 156,607 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in XOS during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in XOS during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in XOS during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XOS by 1,011.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 63,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

