Xuez 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $28,580.00 (XUEZ)

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 22.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. Xuez has a total market cap of $15,735.68 and $28,580.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Xuez has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Xuez coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xuez alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 204% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,344,557 coins and its circulating supply is 4,378,123 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xuez Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xuez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xuez and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.