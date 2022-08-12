Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) VP David Eric Russell Sells 4,454 Shares of Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $117.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.49.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.