Zero (ZER) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.00

Zero (ZER) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, Zero has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $150,711.77 and approximately $11.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.32 or 0.00323962 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00129108 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00088794 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005645 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,761,673 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. "

