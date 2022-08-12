ZeroSwap Hits One Day Volume of $1.72 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

