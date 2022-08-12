Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.70-$6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.76 billion-$7.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.83 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.50.

ZBH traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.15. 15,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,966. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.84 and its 200 day moving average is $117.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $153.76.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 259,741 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after acquiring an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,046,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,810,000 after acquiring an additional 55,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 209.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 438,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,405 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

