Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Raised by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.88. 23,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,597. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.57.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.