ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $47.42 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,170 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 2.5% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $47,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Oracle Stock Up 2.0 %

Oracle stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.67. 159,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,649,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.42. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

