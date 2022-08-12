ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 1.7% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.10% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $32,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,892,226,000 after acquiring an additional 442,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,688,186,000 after acquiring an additional 387,423 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,031,152,000 after acquiring an additional 335,250 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $790,913,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,645,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,859,000 after buying an additional 237,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

NYSE IFF traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $122.49. 14,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.54 and a 200 day moving average of $125.56. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.38 and a twelve month high of $157.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.40%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

