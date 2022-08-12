ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 3,675 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up approximately 1.9% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of Corteva worth $35,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,433,000 after buying an additional 1,191,785 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Corteva by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,551,000 after acquiring an additional 452,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,952,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 91,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,719,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,403,000 after purchasing an additional 226,070 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CTVA traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,034. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays started coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

