ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 873 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $891,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,110.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 42,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,262,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $425.96. 263,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,101,313. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $394.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

