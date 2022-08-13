111 (NASDAQ:YI) Stock Price Down 2.5%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 43,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 504,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.
111 Stock Up 0.9 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $470.49 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.99%.
111 Company Profile
111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.
