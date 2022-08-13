111 (NASDAQ:YI) Stock Price Down 2.5%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 43,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 504,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

111 Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $470.49 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 111 by 17.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of 111 by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in 111 by 59.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in 111 by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

