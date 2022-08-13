1,128 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUM stock traded up $12.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $496.88. 556,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,280. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $497.47. The company has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.97.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

