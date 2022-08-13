1,328,562 Shares in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,328,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.19% of OPKO Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,006,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,081,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after buying an additional 2,003,147 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $3,793,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,492,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 656,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $2,165,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.
OPK opened at $2.52 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.
OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.87 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.
