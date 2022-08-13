1,328,562 Shares in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,328,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.19% of OPKO Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,006,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,081,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after buying an additional 2,003,147 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $3,793,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,492,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 656,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $2,165,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

OPKO Health Price Performance

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 196,056,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,091,215.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $151,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,056,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,091,215.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary J. Nabel purchased 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,857,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,445,209.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 1,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

OPK opened at $2.52 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.87 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.