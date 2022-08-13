146,237 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Purchased by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 146,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,000. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 1.8% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Alerian MLP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,162,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,058,000 after purchasing an additional 221,191 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 51,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

AMLP stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.07. 1,809,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,600. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $42.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.64.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

