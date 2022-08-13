1,593 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,496,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.33. 6,443,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,675,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

