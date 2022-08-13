16,512 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Purchased by Lowery Thomas LLC

Lowery Thomas LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truefg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 344,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,149,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 184,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 36,606 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 173,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 55,045 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 57,021 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $857,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,791. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95.

