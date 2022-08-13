1,658 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $366,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,610,515,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $366,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,610,515,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,049 shares of company stock worth $13,849,022. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $189.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $188.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.36, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.37 and its 200 day moving average is $188.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

