1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Short Interest Down 31.4% in July

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,950,000 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the July 15th total of 15,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ONEM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.
Shares of NASDAQ ONEM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. 4,644,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,440,857. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $145,839,000. Addition Three General Partner L.P. purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,692,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,673,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,134 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,798,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
